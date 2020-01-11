Pep rally kicks off playoff weekend in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Fans of the Green and Gold gathered at Packers Heritage Trail Plaza Friday afternoon to kick-off playoff weekend.

The tailgate-style event featured cheerleaders, the Green Bay Preble Drum Line, and speakers Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

With over 48 hours until kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks, fans came out to get in the Packers spirit.

Green Bay locals made up most of the pep rally attendees, but some out-of-town fans were already in Titletown and joined in the activities.

The Packers will host their own pep rally at The Turn on Lombardi Avenue on Saturday.

The Turn will open at 11 a.m. and pre-rally festivities will start at 4 p.m.

The pep rally will officially start at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Packers Everywhere Pep Rally, click here.