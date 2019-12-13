Pet Saver: The Biscuit Queen

Meet The Biscuit Queen! She is a kitty that loves making her biscuits! She is about 4 months old. As with all animals at WHS, she is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Now all she needs is a home to call her own.

The Biscuit Queen’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43208661

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

The society recommends that you arrive at least an hour before they close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, they may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on the waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed