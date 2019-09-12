Residents already cleaning up flood damage concerned by more forecasted rain

“It was like somebody punched me in the stomach,” Alison Holbrook said, recalling the moment she saw her Allouez home’s basement was flooded. “I just saw money go down the drain.”

The flooding in Holbrook’s basement was a result of Wednesday’s severe weather and left behind a mess.

“There’s mud everywhere,” Holbrook described. “I mean, in every nook and cranny. It’ll be a matter of me vacuuming and us using bleach because we don’t know what came in with that water.”

Holbrook says at its highest, about three to four inches of water flooded her basement, despite two sump pumps working to keep it out.

As Holbrook worked to clean the space Thursday afternoon, she took a break to visit the Red Cross for supplies.

The American Red Cross Northeast Wisconsin announced Wednesday night that flood victims could stop by between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up a free clean-up kit.

The kits are comprised of mops, gloves, trash bags and bleach among other supplies.

“It’s vitally important for folks to get rid of that dampness, particularly in their basement,” Steve Hansen, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northeast Wisconsin, said. “It doesn’t take a lot of time. (For) mold to begin to form and then that’s a really bad situation.”

Back in her basement, Holbrook told Local 5 her situation was already worse than expected: her hot water heater wasn’t working.

“We’re going to have to get that assessed,” she said. “We didn’t predict that stuff like that was going to happen, those are very costly things to fix.”

As Holbrook tended to the current situation, officials said they’re keeping watch for another round of storms.

“We’re a little bit concerned about additional rain in the forecast and what might be in store,” Hansen said, “so we’re monitoring the situation, working with the emergency management.”

Holbrook said her eyes are also on the sky.

“It’s making me sick to my stomach,” she said. “I’m praying that it’s not going to flood our basement again. I’m just trying to stay positive and lean on people for support right now.”

Officials with the Red Cross say that if further flooding occurs, Clean-Up kits will continue to be available at their Green Bay office, located at 121 Bader Street.