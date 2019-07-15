Two found dead in De Pere home

DE PERE, WIS. (WFRV) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people in De Pere.

The Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of O’Keefe Court (home pictured below) to conduct a welfare check just after 8:14 Sunday night.

Officials say when officers arrived they found the bodies of two deceased individuals.

De Pere Police do not believe the community faces any danger related to this incident.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending family notifications.

De Pere Police and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate this incident.