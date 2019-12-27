Wanderer’s Companions looks for donations as they work to help pets of the homeless

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — When the weather turned cold this past October, Joshua Jablonski, CEO & Founder of the Hidden Paws Network says his organization received numerous calls from homeless shelters.

“We received about 15 phone calls in a 10-day period asking if we could take the pets of people who didn’t have anywhere to go,” he remembers.

Hidden Paws is a network of foster homes that serve pets whose owners are escaping domestic violence.

The circumstances in those cases are very different from those faced with homelessness, but they do have one thing in common: homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters do not accept pets.

To address the issue, Hidden Paws has created a second organization, called Wanderer’s Companions.

The group’s first order of business is to provide supplies for homeless shelters to distribute to people who cannot stay because they have pets.

“A lot of people would rather live in their cars or live on the street than end up abandoning a family member,” Jablonski explained.

Wanderer’s Companions currently works with two homeless shelters in Green Bay: St. John’s and the NEW Community Shelter.

They provide those shelters with pet food and supplies to distribute.

Wanderer’s Companions is currently accepting donations of pet food, pet toys, blankets, and dog sweaters as well as cash donations.

They are also looking for volunteers to help coordinate donations and to knit or crochet blankets or sweaters for the dogs.

Donations can be dropped off at:

Petco East – 2390 E. Mason Street, Green Bay

For the Dogs Groomers – 2253 Woodale Ave, Green Bay

Veterinary House Calls – 519 E Cedar St, Pulaski (Tuesday and Friday only)

The Eclectic Market – 153 N Broadway Ave, Green Bay

The Two Spoilded Danes Bakery stand at the Winter Market on Military (on the first and third Saturdays)

KI Winter Market (Second and fourth Saturdays of January and February)

Badger State Brewing Market (Every Wednesday after the first of the year)

Wanderer’s Companions is also holding a Veterinary Clinic for pets of the homeless on Sunday, January 12.

The event will take place from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Eclectic Market, located at 153 N. Broadway Avenue in Green Bay.

The Veterinary Clinic is open by referral only.

To receive a referral, call (920) 391-5695 by January 11.

For more information about Wanderer’s Companions, click here.