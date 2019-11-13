WisDOT working to modify dangerous Wis 57/County K intersection

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT held a meeting in the Town of Scott Town Hall Wednesday evening to discuss changes to the intersection of Wis 57 and County K.

“Over the course of the past five years, there have been about 15 crashes at this location,” Andrew Fulcer, project manager with the WisDOT said.

Fulcer explained those crashes are primarily due to the way the intersection is currently set up.

“They’re crossing four lanes of traffic and trying to find an appropriate gap,” he said, “so as they’re crossing, they may find a gap on the northbound side, but then they get into the median and they didn’t find a good gap for the southbound.”

Turning left across that many lanes has led to a pattern of crashes.

“There’s a trend of crashes,” Fulcer said, “and the type of crashes, these right-angle crashes at the speeds we have on Highway 57 can be severe and result in fatality or injury.”

WisDOT has been granted federal funding to fix the intersection.

Now they need to pick a plan.

Officials say they are leaning toward a “Restricted Crossing U-turn” or “Median U-turn.”

That would see drivers that want to turn left onto Highway 57 turn right first, and then immediately get into a turn lane before making a u-turn.

The proposed intersection would eliminate left turns.

WisDOT officials plan to take the public feedback gathered at Wednesday’s meeting, as well as feedback from local officials before making a final decision this winter.

Construction on the intersection is slated to begin in 2023.

Anyone who was not able to attend Wednesday’s meeting can provide input by emailing andrew.fulcer@dot.wi.gov.