GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers eked out a win in Carolina, defeating the two-win Panthers 33-30 after the clock expired before a game-tying field goal attempt. Then three days later, start cornerback Jaire Alexander was suspended by Green Bay for his coin-toss antics in the week 16 matchup.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how Alexanders’ behavior led to the one-game suspension and why Green Bay’s defense continues to struggle.

Next up, the Packers continue their late-season playoff push with a must-win game on New Years Eve. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques break down Green Bay’s week 17 rematch against the Minnesota Vikings.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear why Packers players believe they are ready to win two in a row, despite the recent defensive struggles. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren talk about the most pressing issue the Packers must address.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Vikings game, including the Packers scoring and Rashan Gary’s attack, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week seventeen winners.