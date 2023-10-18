GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a week of rest and recovery, the Green Bay Packers are back in action going into week seven.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the adjustments the Packers made during the bye week and Green Bay’s team morale at 2-3.

The Packers are gearing up to take on the Denver Broncos and their league-last run defense. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how the Packers running backs will impact the game, and what adjustments Matt LaFleur’s squad should make in this game.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players are approaching week seven against the 1-5 Broncos. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discuss the importance of not over looking Denver.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Broncos game, including the turnover margin, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week seven winners.