GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers had an opportunity to rest and relax during their Week 14 bye. It was the latest the Packers have taken a bye week, and it gave players like Aaron Rodgers and Romeo Doubs a chance to rehab their injuries.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers off time and return for the final four games of the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers are prepping for another primetime matchup, this time against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the Rams will look with Baker Mayfield under center and the Packers slim playoff chances.

With the Packers players back from their time off, Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan went in the locker room for “In The Zone” to hear how the rest sets the team up for success. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed the benefits of a late bye-week for this year’s Packers team.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Green Bay’s rookie wide receivers and the NFC Wildcard race, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 15 winners.