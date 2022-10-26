GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are coming off their third-straight loss, the first time since November 2018 when former head coach Mike McCarthy was fired.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers’ mistakes led to a tough Week 7 loss.

The Packers and the Buffalo Bills have spent the past few seasons in the conversation of potential Super Bowl contenders, and this week, the two teams meet in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how challenging this matchup will be for the Packers.

Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with Packers players about an underdog mentality going into week 8. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how a potential win over the Bills would impact the Packers’ season going forward.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions ahead of the Bills game, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 8 winners.