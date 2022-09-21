GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are coming off their first win of the season and Green Bay Nation discussed how the team bounced back against the Chicago Bears.

Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the week two win.

It’s a battle of the bays as the Packers head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss Tampa Bay’s injury woes and the marquee quarterback matchup.

Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with the Packers players about how they want to leave a legacy and be remembered. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques have an age-old debate: Brady or Rodgers?

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions ahead of the Bucs game, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week three winners.