GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are back for a new season and so is Green Bay Nation. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined the show along with new host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss what happened in week one against the Minnesota Vikings.

After the Packers lost 23-7 in the season opener, the show broke down what went wrong.

The 1-0 Chicago Bears are coming to Lambeau Field for another edition of this longstanding divisional rivalry. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how the Packers can prepare for this week two match-up.

Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with the Packers players about what the team needs to improve on and if they feel any urgency going into week two with another divisional team coming into Lambeau field.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions ahead of the Bears game, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week two winners and discussed the Packers’ upcoming schedule.