GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Although the Packers led late in the third quarter, Green Bay couldn’t pull out the win in the Steel City and lost 23-19 in week ten.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss what’s holding the Packers back from winning most close games, and how Jordan Love has improved so far this season.

Next up, Jordan Love will face off against fellow 2020 first-rounder Justin Herbert as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Green Bay. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how Christian Watson fits into the Packers’ offense and why the Chargers’ defense is failing Herbert.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear if Packers players believe they are ready for a scoring shootout. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren predict how the week eleven matchup will play out offensively.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Chargers game, including Romeo Doubs and Rashan Gary’s individual performances, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week eleven winners.