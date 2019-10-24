Green Bay Nation complete episode: Packers vs. Raiders recap, look ahead to week 8 vs. Chiefs

On this week’s episode of Green Bay Nation, Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll breakdown the Packers 42-24 win over the Raiders. Who got the game ball and who dropped the ball in a Green Bay win? The 6-1 Packers sit atop the NFC North after Aaron Rodgers’ first perfect passer rating game where he finished with 429 yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Can the Packers move to 7-1? It’ll be a tough task playing at Arrowhead Stadium against the 5-2 Kansas City Chiefs, even without Patrick Mahomes. The crew will breakdown how Green Bay can earn a win in week 8.

In another installment of “Challenge or No Challenge”, did Aaron Rodgers send a statement to the rest of the NFC/NFL that he’s back? Did Jimmy Graham have his best game of the season against Oakland? Will the run defense be a thorn in the Packers side the rest of the season?

It’s time to pick’em! Who wins in Kansas City, the Packers or the Chiefs? The crew gives their predictions!