GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers dropped a second straight game, falling to 6-8 by losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-20.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the defense fell short against Baker Mayfield and his perfect passer rating, and the stand-out performance by Green Bay’s rookie receivers.

Next up, the Packers defense needs to regroup, but it sounds like Matt LaFleur will not be readjusting his coaching staff. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss Joe Barry’s future and the frustration from one leader in the locker room.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear why Packers players believe they can make a late playoff push. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren talk about the likelihood of a postseason appearance by the Pack.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Panthers game, including Jayden Reed’s scoring and Jordan Love’s passing, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week sixteen winners.