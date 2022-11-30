GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad of Green Bay’s Week 12 loss.

Aaron Rodgers is recovering from a rib injury that left Jordan Love under center against the Eagles late in the game. Lauren asks Ryan and Marques who should play at quarterback against the Chicago Bears, who are dealing with a QB injury themselves.

Packers players heading to Chicago for another addition of the long-standing rivalry. Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with players about a trip to Soldier Field. Then Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed why this Week 13 matchup matters to two teams struggling this season.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions about rookie Christian Watson and the Bears starting quarterback, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 13 winners.