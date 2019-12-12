Green Bay Nation full episode: Can the Packers win out to get a first-round bye? Who are some key players in the Packers Bears game?

1  of  29
The Packers are 10-3 after their 20-15 win over Washington. Coupled with San Francisco’s win over New Orleans, Green Bay now has the No. 2 seed in the NFC. However, can they win out to earn that first-round bye? Also, how do the Packers find some sort of offensive consistency and is winning ugly okay? The Green Bay Nation crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll discuss those topics.

It’s Packers Bears week. What can we expect out of this big NFC North matchup in week 15? Chicago has won 3 straight coming into Lambeau. Also, who are some key players to watch on both sides of the ball?

What has happened to Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s production? Have the Packers found their return man in Tyler Ervin? Are the Packers doing their best to save the wear and tear Aaron Jones for a run these last 3 weeks? The GBN crew answers your fan questions.

Who wins in week 15: the Packers or the Bears? The GBN crew gives their predictions!

