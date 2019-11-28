Green Bay Nation full episode: dissecting the Packers loss to the 49ers, looking ahead to the Giants and upcoming schedule

The Green Bay Nation crew breaks down what happened in the Packers 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Also, they take a look at Green Bay’s upcoming schedule.

The GBN crew breaks down the Packers upcoming week 13 matchup against the Giants. Also, who are some key players on the Packers and Giants sidelines we should keep an eye on this Sunday at noon?

Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll answer your fan questions. What does Green Bay have to do to become an elite team? How are they still struggling on special teams? With Davante Adams back, will Aaron Jones’ reps in the passing game stay?

Who wins at MetLife Stadium? The Packers or Giants? The GBN crew gives their predictions!