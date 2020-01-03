Green Bay Nation full episode: dissecting the Packers’ regular season finale win, plus who will come out of the wild-card round?

The Green Bay Packers will head into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll breakdown Green Bay’s first season under Matt LaFleur, talk about Mason Crosby’s second game-winning field goal against Detroit and chat about Aaron Rodgers’ performance against the Lions.

The NFC playoff picture is set. What are reasons for optimism for the Packers as they head into the postseason? Are there any reasons for concern? Also, who comes out of the wild-card round?

It’s time for Challenge or No Challenge. Will the Packers put together a complete 4 quarters of football in the divisional round? Will Green Bay’s path to Miami be brutal this year? And is there concern for how Aaron Rodgers is playing and is it not all on him?

It’s time to recap who had the best record this regular season picking games. The GBN crew takes a look at who got crowned the “Pick’em” champ!