Green Bay Nation full episode: have the Packers found their winning formula on defense? Can Green Bay beat Washington?

The Green Bay Nation crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll talk about the Packers 31-13 win over the Giants. Was it their most complete win of the season?

Has Washington found its footing sitting at 3-9 after two straight wins? The GBN crew discusses their season and the week 14 matchup with the Packers. What are some key matchups to watch for in this game?

The GBN crew plays “Challenge or No Challenge”. Will the Packers defense live off their “bend but don’t break” mentality the rest of the season? Will the lack of a consistent running game hurt Green Bay down the stretch?

Who wins on Sunday: Green Bay or Washington? The GBN crew make their selections!