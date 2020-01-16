Green Bay Nation full episode: how well do the Packers matchup with the 49ers now? Who are some difference makers on both sides?

The Green Bay Nation crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll discuss the Packers win over the Seahawks in the divisional round that punched their ticket to the NFC title game against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. They also discuss the AFC title game between Kansas City and Tennessee.

How well do the Packers matchup with the 49ers almost 2 months after their 37-8 loss inside Levi’s Stadium? Also, who are the difference makers on both sides of the football? The GBN crew will discuss.

It’s time to answer your fan questions. What was with that challenge that Jacob Hollister fumbled, but the Packers didn’t get possession because there was no clear evidence of a recovery? How can the Packers slow down a lethal 49ers pass rush? Also, who is the bigger threat for San Francisco: TE George Kittle or FB Kyle Juszczyk?

Who punches their ticket to the Super Bowl? The GBN crew give their selections!