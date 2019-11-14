Green Bay Nation full episode: looking ahead to the games after the bye, what must the Packers fix, challenge or no challenge and more

The Green Bay Nation crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll recap the Packers 8-2 start, their win over the Panthers and look ahead to their final six games of the regular season.

The Packers are the current number 2 seed in the NFC, but during their bye, what must they fix and improve before finishing out the rest of the year?

The GBN crew plays “Challenge or No Challenge”. Has Allen Lazard proven he’s the number 2 receiver behind Davante Adams? Should Aaron Jones be in the MVP talk? Did the Packers make the right call to go for it before the half, but make the wrong play call?

Now that the Packers are 10 weeks into the season, how has the GBN crew fared picking games?