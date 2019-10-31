Green Bay Nation full episode: looking ahead to the Packers vs. Chargers, challenge or no challenge and more

The Green Bay Nation crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll breakdown the Packers 31-24 win in Kansas City.

The GBN crew looks ahead to the Packers week 9 matchup in Los Angeles against the 3-5 Chargers. Plus, give their key players to watch on both sides.

It’s time for “Challenge? Or No Challenge?” and in this segment, does Matt LaFleur deserve to be in discussions for the coach of the year award, will the return game be the team’s achilles heel and will Aaron Jones finish with more receiving yards than Davante Adams this season?

The Green Bay Nation crew give their selections for week 9. Who wins: the Packers or the Chargers?