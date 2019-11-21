Green Bay Nation full episode: looking at a packed NFC, previewing the Packers and 49ers game and more

The GBN crew discusses what happened during the Packers bye week, particularly what happened around the NFC and the NFC North. Also, which player has impressed thus far and which player has the most room for growth the rest of the season?

In the Packers primetime matchup with the 49ers, what are some key matchups we should watch out for? Also, where can you catch a Packers game if you’re in the Santa Clara/San Jose region?

The GBN crew plays “Challenge or No Challenge”. Will Davante Adams score his first touchdown of the season against the 49ers? Will Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams outrush San Francisco’s backfield? And are Green Bay’s pre-snap penalties more concerning than their lack of a punt return game?

Who wins in week 12? The GBN crew picks ’em!