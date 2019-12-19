Green Bay Nation full episode: what do the Packers need to improve on these next 2 weeks? What are they keys to victory against Minnesota?

The Packers have clinched a playoff berth for the first time in three seasons after taking care of business against the Bears, winning 21-13. Coupled with the Cowboys win over the Rams, that sent Green Bay into the postseason. Now, the questions remain. Have they found their identity in winning ugly? What do they need to improve upon these final 2 weeks of the regular season? Plus, the GBN crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Marques Eversoll take a look at the current NFC playoff picture.

Monday night’s primetime matchup between the Packers and Vikings will be a huge deal, especially if Green Bay wants homefield advantage in the playoffs. The GBN crew chats about the Vikings season and offers up two keys to victory for the Packers.

It’s time for “Challenge or No Challenge”. Will Green Bay’s inability to put teams away down the stretch come back to haunt them in the playoffs? Will Aaron Jones reach 20 total touchdowns before the regular season is over? Is the NFC wide open?

Who wins in week 16: the Packers or Vikings? The GBN crew gives their predictions!