Green Bay Nation full episode: where could the Packers end up in the NFC playoff picture? What will it take to beat the Lions and bring home a first-round bye?

The Green Bay Packers won their first NFC North title in three years after taking down the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 inside U.S. Bank Stadium. It wasn’t an easy win by any means, but the Packers have given themselves a chance to potentially earn a first-round bye if they can beat the Lions in week 17. The Green Bay Nation crew of Lily Zhao, Andy Herman and Ryan Rodig discuss.

The GBN crew breaks down the Lions 3-11-1 season and looks ahead to what the Packers have to do to win at Ford Field.

Who wins in week 17: The Packers or Lions? The GBN crew gives their predictions.