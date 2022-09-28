GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 3 win.

From Week 3 with Tom Brady, the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings, to the man that coached him for 20 years, Bill Belichick in Week 4. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss New England’s quarterback question mark and the Packers executing their game plan.

Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with the Packers players about how the team can carry momentum throughout the game. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss the Packers’ lack of scoring in the second half.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions ahead of the Patriots game, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 4 winners.