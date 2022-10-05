GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are winners of three in a row and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers edged out the New England Patriots in overtime.

Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 4 win.

The Packers are prepping for the team’s first international regular season game, a Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss the Packers travel plans and how the defense can stop Saquon Barkley.

Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with Packers players about the upcoming London trip. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss the pros and cons on mid-season international games.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions ahead of the Giants game, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 5 winners.