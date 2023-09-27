GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A week after squandering a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, the Packers earned a historic win in Week 3. Green Bay overcame a 17-point deficit to take down the New Orleans Saints and move to 2-1.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the comeback, Jordan Love’s poise under pressure, and Rashan Gary’s dominant performance.

Gary told his teammates they only had 1.5 hours to celebrate the win over the Saints because the team is on a short week. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss Green Bay’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions and the difficulties that come from such a quick turnaround.

The Lions defeated the Packers twice in 2022 and are looking for more this season. Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how the team feels about this rivalry game. Then Lauren, Marques, and Ryan consider whether last year’s Week 18 loss serves as extra motivation for the Packers.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Jordan Love’s rushing and the final score in Week 4, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 3 winners.