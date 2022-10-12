GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are back in the states after a tough loss to the New York Giants in London and Green Bay Nation discussed how the Packers struggled in the second half.

Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the Week 5 loss.

The Packers have yet to lose back-to-back regular season games in the Matt LaFleur era. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss the importance of the Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.

Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with Packers players about the noon kick-off against the Jets. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss the best time to watch an NFL game: noon, midday, or night.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions ahead of the Jets game, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 6 winners.