Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship rematch, COVID-19 edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The last time the Packers played the San Francisco 49ers, they got their butts handed to them via the run defense not being able to stop the run. This year, both teams are banged up and plagued by COVID-19.

The 49ers are extremely injured and have little to no players on offense to field a team. How can the Packers capitalize on a game that they should win? Use Davante Adams.

In this week’s edition of Top Five Tweets, the Packers have tacklephobia, Javon Wims decides to punch someone wearing a helmet, the Eagles and the Cowboys are trash and the 49ers can’t keep anyone healthy.

In this week’s Challenge or No Challenge, Mason Crosby gets into a kick off with Robbie Gould, the Smith Brothers each get a sack and Nick Mullens throws 2 touchdowns? Or do Marques and Andy challenge MK?

Week 9, who wins out in San Fran? Do the Packers get rid of their demons from last season or does Kyle Shanahan’s team of misfit toys somehow come away with a win?