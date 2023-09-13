GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers went into Chicago and dominated in week one, taking down the Bears 38-20.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss Jordan Love’s three-touchdown game and whether this game said more about the Packers’ success or the Bears’ struggles.

After spending the weekend in Chicago, the Packers are back on the road in week two to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss Aaron Jones’ status for the matchup and how Green Bay’s defense can stop the likes of Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts.

The biggest news in the NFL’s first week was the untimely injury of former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In his New York Jets debut, Rodgers tore his Achilles after just 75 seconds. Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear from Packers players about Rodgers’ season-ending injury. Then Lauren, Marques, and Ryan discuss the lose-lose situation for the Jets and Packers.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Rashan Gary’s attack and Christian Watson’s return, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 2 winners.