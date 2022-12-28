GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row, filling northeastern Wisconsin with improbable hope the 7-8 team could sneak into the NFC playoffs.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half and scored 16 unanswered points while straying away from the run game.

The Green Bay Packers are prepping for a week one rematch against the Minnesota Vikings. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the Packers injuries could impact the game and how these teams have changed over the past 16 weeks.

Since the Packers are hosting the final two games of the regular season, Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan went into the locker room for In The Zone to hear how players feel about playing at Lambeau this late in the season. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed the reality of home-field advantage.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Green Bay’s turnover margin and AJ Dillon’s scoring abilities, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 17 winners.