GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers started out slowly for the second game in a week, but unlike against the Saints, Green Bay could not overcome a major first-half deficit and dropped the week four matchup against the Detroit Lions 34-20.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers offensive struggles before halftime and the team’s run defense.

The Packers have some extra time to reset and rest before week five, because they’re facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders for Monday Night Football. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss Green Bay’s injury report and how Jaire Alexander would matchup against his former teammate Davante Adams.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players are bouncing back after the loss to the Lions. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discuss what Green Bay needs to change going into Las Vegas.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers’ aggressiveness on fourth down and Davante Adams, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 5 winners.