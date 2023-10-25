GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers needed a get-right game in Denver. Instead, Matt LaFleur’s squad left the mile-high city with another loss.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers third-straight loss and why Green Bay hasn’t been able to score before halftime.

Next up for the Packers is a surging NFC North rival. The Minnesota Vikings are coming to town for Green Bay’s first game at Lambeau in over a month. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how the Vikings have found success even without Justin Jefferson and what the Packers defense needs to do to make this a competitive game.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players are stepping up in spite of a number of key injuries. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discuss which injured player the Packers will miss most.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Vikings game, including the increased role of a rookie wide receiver, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week eight winners.