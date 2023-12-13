GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers were trapped by the New York Giants on Monday Night, losing to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito and the G-men 24-22.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the defenses’ failure to stop DeVito and Jordan Love’s two-turnover performance.

Next up, Green Bay goes into week 15 as the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss the Packers’ post-season hopes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who’re also sitting at 6-7 on the season.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear what Packers players think about their run defense after struggling against the Giants. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren talk about what the Packers need to change to stop the run.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Buccaneers game, including Kenny Clark’s sack chances and Jaire Alexander’s availability, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week fifteen winners.