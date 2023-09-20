GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Week 2, the Green Bay Packers led the Atlanta Falcons 24-12 going into the fourth quarter. But after giving up 13 straight points, the Packers leave Atlanta with a tough loss.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers’ fourth-quarter collapse and Jordan Love’s performance so far this season.

After two weeks on the road, the Packers are prepping for the home opener against the Saints. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss Green Bay’s changing and injured offensive line and New Orleans’ stingy defense.

The Packers rookies have made their mark on the field in the first two games of the season, but there’s nothing like playing at Lambeau. Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how the new players feel about suiting up in front of the home crowd. Then Lauren, Marques, and Ryan discuss the rookie’s expectations in Week 3.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers’ scoring and Keisean Nixon’s kick returning, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 3 winners.