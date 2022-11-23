(WFRV) – The Packers fell to 4-7 on the season after a loss on Thursday Night Football at home to the Titans. Green Bay Nation’s Lauren Helmbrecht, Ryan Wood, and Marques Eversoll broke down Green Bay’s 27-17 loss.

Next up on the Packers’ schedule is a tough one. A Sunday Night showdown against the best team in the NFL – the Philadelphia Eagles. Helmbrecht, Wood, and Eversoll previewed the upcoming matchup and spoke on Aaron Rodgers’ broken thumb.

In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’, players talked about the mind set moving forward in the season and needing a win in Philly to keep the team’s postseason hopes alive.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren posed three questions about Jalen Hurts, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, and turnovers for the Packers defense. Watch to see if Wood or Eversoll agreed or disagreed with her statements.

To wrap up the show – Helmbrecht, Wood, and Eversoll gave their week 12 predictions ahead of the Packers and Eagles matchup.