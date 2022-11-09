GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers only put up nine points against the leagues-worst defense, and drop a fifth-straight game.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 9.

The Packers’ have a familiar face coming to town in Week 10, former head coach Mike McCarthy. Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discus how emotions will impact the Packers game against the Cowboys, and whether the team needs to make any adjustments going forward.

The Packers had nine players injured or needing medical attention in their loss against the Lions. Local 5 Sports’ Kyle Malzhan spoke with players about how they feel about turf fields like the one at Ford Field, and whether that attributed to the team’s injuries. Then Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the NFL will use turf fields going forward.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some strong predictions about the offensive line and the Packers defense ahead of the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and Ryan and Marques had a chance to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 10 winners.