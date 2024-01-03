GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To ring in the New Year, the Green Bay Packers dominated their northern rivals to move one game closer to the playoffs. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers’ 33-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how the team found success on both sides of the ball.

Next up, the Packers have a clear path to the postseason: a victory in week 18. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques break down Green Bay’s must-win game against the Chicago Bears and the déjà vu of last season.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players support their quarterback Jordan Love and his first NFC Player of the Week honors. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren recalled Love’s drafting and how it impacted the future of Green Bay.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Bears game, including Jordan Love’s season passing yardage and the turnover battle, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week eighteen winners.