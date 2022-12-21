GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers still have a slim chance to make the postseason after winning back-to-back games and defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers special teams’ resurgence and run game in the cold weather.

The Green Bay Packers are prepping for a Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the Packers secondary will try to minimize the Dolphins’ explosive plays and Green Bay’s slight playoff chances.

With the Packers recent offensive cohesion, Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan went into the locker room for “In The Zone” to hear why players feel more comfortable with the ball. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed how this Packers offense would fare against an NFC playoff defense.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Green Bay’s run defense and Aaron Rodger’s touchdown opportunities, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 16 winners.