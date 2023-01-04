GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers joined the rest of the NFL community in sending prayers and support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his traumatic injury during Monday Night Football on December 2nd. Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Packers players reflected on the event and its impact as they move into the final week of the regular season.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how Hamlin’s collapse has shaken the football world.

The Green Bay Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, winning 41-17. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the Packers secondary continues to force turnovers and how the team finally played a complete game.

Green Bay is prepping for a week nine rematch against the Detroit Lions. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the Packers and Lions aren’t the same squads that met back in November, and whether Green Bay can pull off this improbable playoff push.

Green Bay’s four-game win streak has given the team an opportunity to control its destiny because with a win against the Lions, the Packers make the playoffs. Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan went into the locker room for In The Zone to hear what makes Packers players proud during this stretch. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed this surprising season.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Green Bay’s turnover margin and Jamaal Williams’ touchdown scoring, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur. Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Week 18 winners.