GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers couldn’t complete their improbable playoff push and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during Sunday Night Football.

In the season finale of Green Bay Nation, Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers struggled to play complementary football and missed out on a spot in the postseason against a Lions team that was only playing for pride.

The Green Bay Packers have a long off-season to regroup and reconsider what went wrong in 2022. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed if Aaron Rodgers will return to Green Bay and whether next year’s coordinators are already in-house.

After Quay Walker was ejected from his second game this season, Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear the rookie’s apology and Matt LaFleur’s reaction. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed the Packers’ discipline issues.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some exciting predictions about Green Bay’s future play caller and the Packers’ first-round draft pick, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their Super Bowl winners and said their goodbyes in the season finale.