GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Detroit Lions have been playing a Thanksgiving Day game since 1934, an annual tradition that was spoiled by the Green Bay Packers this season.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers surprising 29-22 victory, and which players should have earned MVP honors.

Next up, the reigning Super Bowl champs Kansas City come to Green Bay for a Sunday Night Football face off. Jordan Love’s first career game came in Arrowhead in 2021, and Patrick Mahomes earned the win that night. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how the two quarterbacks match up, and what the Packers would need to do to upset the Chiefs.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear why Packers players think they’ve found success lately. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren talk about the importance of patience.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Chiefs game, including Jordan Love’s scoring and Taylor Swift’s attendance, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week thirteen winners.