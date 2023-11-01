GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers approached Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline with a buyers mindset, but after the Buffalo Bills made an offer that was too good to pass up, Green Bay traded away one of the most veteran and outspoken leaders.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Rasul Douglas trade and what’s going wrong for a Packers team that’s “tough to watch” right now.

Without Douglas in the secondary room, a new defensive leader will have to emerge. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss who will step up and assume that role and how Matt LaFleur’s team shapes up against Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams for this week nine meeting.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players are remaining motivated amidst a four-game losing streak. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discuss what the team’s mentality should be going forward.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Rams game, including Green Bay’s ability to put points on the board against Los Angeles, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week nine winners.