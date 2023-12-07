GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the biggest stage, under snow flurries, the Green Bay Packers shocked the defending Super Bowl champions and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-19.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss Jordan Love out performing Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Barry’s bend don’t break defense.

Next up, Green Bay takes a trip to New York for another primetime matchup, this time taking on the 4-8 New York Giants. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discuss how the Packers can win a game where they’re favored, and what Green Bay’s ceiling is this season.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear what Packers players think of their QB1. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren talk about Jordan Love’s progress throughout the season.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Giants game, including Jordan Love’s passing yardage and Green Bay’s defensive celebration, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their week fourteen winners.