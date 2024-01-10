GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are playoffs bound. The youngest team in the NFL, with a first-year starter and a squad riddled with injuries all season, the Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 17-9 in week 18 to earn the 7th seed in the NFC. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined Lauren Helmbrecht Jordan Love’s continued success and how aggressiveness has impacted the Packers’ defense.

Next up, Green Bay takes on the Dallas Cowboys, winners of 16 straight home games, in the first round of the playoffs. Lauren, Ryand, and Marques compare the team’s two quarterbacks and break down Dallas’ strong defense.

Local 5’s Cam Ezeir went into the locker room for In the Zone to hear how Packers players feel about being the youngest playoff team. Then, Ryan, Marques, and Lauren discussed how age and experience impact the post-season.

For Challenge or No Challenge, Presented by The Good Guys Heating and Cooling, Lauren made some exciting predictions about the Packers-Cowboys game, including Aaron Jones’ scoring and pass interference penalties, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation team picked their first-round playoff winners.