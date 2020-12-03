Green Bay Nation: Rodgers MVP? Packers welcome struggling Eagles to Lambeau Field

Aaron Rodgers turned 37 on Wednesday, and is playing as well as any quarterback in the league. So, has the Leader of the Pack made his case to be MVP yet again? Plus, looking back at the return of the run game and Preston Smith in last week’s win over Chicago.

The Packers have a big lead in the division, and are pushing towards a top seed in the NFC. Avoiding a trap game against a struggling Eagles squad will be key this week. Andy, Marques, and MK break down the match-up as Philly heads to Lambeau Field this weekend.

In this week’s Top Five Tweets: My Cause My Cleats, Broncos quarterbacks, and pizza.

Challenge or No Challenge: The Packers pass rush has a field day against Philly, Rodgers throws for three touchdowns, and Aaron Jones has a big day. Plus, this week’s Packers Pet.

The Green Bay Nation crew makes their picks for this week’s game against the Eagles.