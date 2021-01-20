Green Bay Nation: Rodgers & Packers host Brady & Bucs with Super Bowl trip on the line

(WFRV) – Tampa Bay won the first meeting of the year, but the Packers could get the last laugh in the NFC Championship game. MK, Marquez, and Andy preview Rodgers vs. Brady Part 2 and this week’s rematch with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Packers running game could be a key to the game, especially in January, as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Plus, the pass rush has been bringing the heat lately. Can they rattle Tom Brady on Sunday?

Will Davante Adams find the endzone yet again? Can the Packers offensive line keep the pressure off Rodgers? And will Lil’ Wayne make another appearance at Lambeau Field? The Green Bay Nation squad tackles those topics in this week’s edition of Challenge or No Challenge. Plus, more of Matt Schneidman’s tracksuits.

Time for the NFC Championship picks. Check out whether or not the Green Bay Nation gang thinks Rodgers and company will be making the trip to Tampa.