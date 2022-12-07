GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in an eighth-straight game to become the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise.

Additionally, Aaron Rodgers renewed his “ownership” of the Chicago Bears and advanced his record against the Bears to 24-5.

Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the Packers’ comeback win in the Windy City.

The Green Bay Packers are off for Week 14, and it’s the latest the team has ever taken a bye week. Lauren, Ryan, and Marques discussed how the rest could help the team, especially the young but accomplished wide receiver room.

To kick off the bye week, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media for the first time since Training Camp and discussed the team’s quarterback future for “In the Zone.” Then Ryan, Marques, and Lauren considered whether or not Jordan Love will see the field again this season.

For Challenge or No Challenge Presented by Fox Cities RetroFoam, Lauren made some robust predictions about David Bakhtiari’s status and the Packers’ chances to win out, and Ryan and Marques had an opportunity to throw the challenge flag like Matt LaFleur.

Finally, the Green Bay Nation broke down the Packers’ playoff chances.